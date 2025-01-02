24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Woman rescued from submerged car after it was launched into East Bay creek, authorities say

Thursday, January 2, 2025 12:06AM
First responders jumped into action overnight to rescue a woman who crashed her car into a creek on New Year's Eve.

PACHECO, Calif. (KGO) -- First responders jumped into action overnight to rescue a woman who crashed her car into a creek.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pacheco.

The fire department says the woman was speeding down Pacheco Boulevard when she hit a fire hydrant, launching her car 300 feet through the air and into Grayson Creek.

Most of her car was submerged but first responders were able to pull her out quickly.

The water that came gushing out of the hydrant flooded some nearby businesses.

There are no details yet on what led to the crash.

