2 stars from 'Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience' talk show's return to SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Harry Potter fans, listen up! The critically-acclaimed comedic rendition of all seven Harry Potter books is now in San Francisco.

"Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience" is returning to the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre.

Joseph Maudsley and Scott Hoatson are the only actors in the San Francisco play, and sat down with ABC7's Karina Nova on "Midday Live" on Tuesday.

"I play Harry," said Scott Hoatson.

Joseph Maudsley plays "everybody else."

Karina Nova: How does that even work?

Joseph Maudsley: It's just really fast.

Karina Nova: Do you have a lot of costume changes?

Joseph Maudsley: Yeah (laughs)

Karina Nova tells Hoatson, who plays Harry, "it seems like you got the easy part."

"Harry's a really deep character," he said.

The actors say the show is 70-minutes long and suitable for all ages.

"It's absolutely bonkers," said Maudsley.

The play has been seen throughout the U.S., United Kingdom, the Philippines, Austrialia and Canada.

You can get more ticket information on ""Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience" here.

The show runs through Jan. 7, 2024.

