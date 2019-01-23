PG&E

Pranksters create fake PG&E website with phony press release

A fake press release posted to the site stated that their former president was donating millions of dollars to Camp Fire Victims. (KGO-TV)

Emily Burns
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An elaborate prank was played on PG&E Wednesday when a fake website was created and a phony press release was published.

The page mirrors PG&E's website, though the URL is slightly different from the utility's actual site.

A press release on the website says former President and Chief Operating Officer Geisha Williams was donating $2.5 million to Camp Fire victims.

We emailed the address for press inquiries that was listed on the release - that generated a response - which thanked us for our inquiry and to please call a number for more information.

That number actually belongs to PG&E.

ABC7 News called PG&E and their officials said the story is fake and they're looking into it.

This comes as PG&E plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help them deal with liability from wildfires.

