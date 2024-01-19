San Francisco's Prop F: Will requiring drug treatment for cash aid fix the city's fentanyl crisis?

ABC7 Insider Phil Matier discusses Proposition F and what it would mean for the city of San Francisco.

ABC7 Insider Phil Matier discusses Proposition F and what it would mean for the city of San Francisco.

ABC7 Insider Phil Matier discusses Proposition F and what it would mean for the city of San Francisco.

ABC7 Insider Phil Matier discusses Proposition F and what it would mean for the city of San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed rallied support for Proposition F, the measure she says will help address the city's fentanyl crisis.

Breed led what her office labeled as a "table discussion" with community leaders, treatment and recovery advocates.

Prop F would require people struggling with addiction to be enrolled in treatment in order to continue to receive cash assistance from the city.

"What I am hearing, time and time again, is San Francisco, this compassionate city, makes it too easy for people to be out there on the streets, using drugs, and we make it too hard, for people to get into treatment," Breed said.

MORE: SF March ballot measures will tackle revitalizing downtown, public safety, drug crisis

Breed says Prop F will change that.

The "No on Proposition F Campaign" says the measure will only make the problem worse, claiming evidence shows that forcing people into treatment doesn't work.

Prop F appears to have a lot of support from residents.

But will that be enough support to pass?

MORE: Supreme Court will decide whether local anti-homeless laws are 'cruel and unusual'

San Francisco also appears to be backing off its lawsuit about the legality of homeless encampment sweeps. This is based on the Grants Pass case that the Supreme Court recently announced it would hear.

What does this mean for the city for now?

ABC7 Insider Phil Matier discusses these issues in the player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live