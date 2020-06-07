Quail Fire: 150-acre wildfire prompts evacuations in Solano County

CAL FIRE says the Quail Fire is burning off of Quail Canyon and Pleasant Valley Road just outside of Winters.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m.
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the area, including Olive School Rd. area.
CAL FIRE says at least 100 structures are threatened.
