Quail Fire: 150-acre wildfire prompts evacuations in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a wildfire in Solano County that has burned at least 150 acres and prompted evacuations.

CAL FIRE says the Quail Fire is burning off of Quail Canyon and Pleasant Valley Road just outside of Winters.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m.

VIDEO: SKY7 over Quail Fire burning in Solano County
SKY7 flew over the wildfire burning north of Vacaville in Solano County.



Mandatory evacuations are underway in the area, including Olive School Rd. area.



CAL FIRE says at least 100 structures are threatened.

