disney

Questlove, Black Thought of The Roots create Disney+ series celebrating differences

Eight episodes are streaming on Disney+.
EMBED <>More Videos

Questlove, Black Thought's animated series debuts on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA -- Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter of Philadelphia's own Grammy Award-winning musical group The Roots are the executive producers behind a new program streaming on Disney+.

Disney Junior's "Rise Up, Sing Out" is a series of animated shorts that features the music of Questlove and Black Thought.

Disney says the shorts showcase "an inspiring, empowering and optimistic message about race, culture, community and celebrating differences."

"Rise Up, Sing Out" has eight episodes streaming on Disney+. Each runs for one to two minutes.

Episodes include "Super Bonnet" where the girls celebrate Black hair care at a sleepover and "Speak Up" where the character Taniya expresses how to respond to hurtful comments.

The first episode debuted on Wednesday on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Additional episodes will play through next week on those channels.

Questlove shared his excitement over the premiere in a post on Instagram.

"Growing up in the #SchoolHouseRock generation in the 70s was something special to me. So believe you me-being asked to be a part of a project that could have major impact --dealing with issues no TV program from my childhood even thought to deal with made getting involved even more exciting," Questlove said.

He added, "It's so cool being animated."

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentquestlovedisneydisney+ streaming servicecartoonthe roots
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is the No. 1 song in America
Minnie Mouse celebrates Disneyland Paris anniversary with new look
Pegg, Machado a dynamic duo in 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild'
Pegg, Machado a dynamic duo in 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild'
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF DA speaks after SFPD pulls out of investigations pact
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
49ers fan in coma after attack during NFC title game, police say
LA mayor says he held breath for Magic Johnson photo at NFC title game
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
2 injured, 22 displaced after fire at SF apartment complex
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
Show More
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider to focus on book proposal
Oakland pop-up COVID test site raising 'red flags'
Family describes 'harrowing' moments in search for Oakley woman
CA lawmaker wants to make it easier to hunt pesky feral pigs
SF residents voice concerns over homeless shelter proposal
More TOP STORIES News