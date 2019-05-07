R. Kelly appears in court Tuesday for status hearing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5057400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.

CHICAGO -- Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly returned to court Tuesday morning in ChicagoR. Kelly was required to be in court and cameras were allowed inside the hearing. He arrived in a suit and tie. He was silent as his attorneys hammered out some legal housekeeping with prosecutors.The Chicago native was charged back in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one adult woman between 1998 and 2010.His lawyer Steve Greenberg brought up a matter involving attorney Michael Avenatti. Avenatti who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, represents two R. Kelly accusers.Avenatti was indicted on embezzlement and extortion charges in California. Greenberg filed a motion asking the judge to order all messages between Avenatti and the prosecutors handling the case to be preserved as possible evidence of inappropriate coordination and communication leading up to the charges."I don't think the judge was skeptical," Greenberg said. "It's an unusual request. I think he just wants us to spell out why the state needs to produce them. They're gonna produce them. We've FOIAed them. We're gonna get them."Greenberg said Avenatti is nothing more than a chain of custody witness and not a lawyer in this case because he has a tape allegedly showing R. Kelly sexually abusing an underage girl.Prosecutors told the judge they are in the process of copying it and making it available to Kelly's defense team.Meanwhile, R. Kelly will be back in court Wednesday. He will have to appear at the Daley Center for a child support hearing.The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.