ANIMAL RESCUE

Rabbit badly burned in Ventura County wildfire recovering, expected to be okay

EMBED </>More Videos

A badly burned rabbit was discovered in Thousand Oaks, California, and admitted to a Ventura County Animal Services shelter. The animal's fur is visibly singed black, his nose and ears are burnt and the area around his eyes is red. (Ventura County Animal Services)

Danny Clemens
CAMARILLO, Calif. --
A rabbit rescued from a Ventura County wildfire zone is on the mend after being burned over much of his body.

The male rabbit was discovered along the road in Thousand Oaks, California, on Friday and admitted to a Ventura County Animal Services shelter. In photos shared by VCAS, much of the animal's fur is visibly singed black, his nose and ears are burnt and the area around his eyes is red.


In spite of his extensive burns, the rabbit is expected to survive and is improving with each passing day, VCAS told ABC. Members of the society's Bunny Brigade are treating the rabbit with pain medication -- which he takes "like a champ," they said -- and antibiotic eye drops and ointment.

By November 12, the rabbit was moving around and drinking on his own, caretakers said.



His nose is getting better, though his caretakers remain concerned about the amount of smoke he inhaled before he was rescued. The rabbit will soon undergo a surgical consultation where veterinarians will determine how best to treat his burned ears.

The rabbit is just one of the nearly 300 fire-evacuated animals under the care of Ventura County Animal Services in three different shelters. Cash donations are the best way to support VCAS' wildfire relief efforts, the organization said.

Click here for full California wildfire coverage

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Woolsey Firerabbitwild animalswildfireanimal rescuebrush firecaliforniasouthern californiaSimi ValleyVentura County
ANIMAL RESCUE
Firefighters search for family of dog rescued from Camp Fire
Horse found in Paradise pool after Camp Fire blazes through area
Elephant rescued from Vietnam War escapes from NY barn
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
More animal rescue
Top Stories
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town
Camp Fire: Bay Area lawyers to sue PG&E for alleged negligence
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Quick-thinking OPD officer resuscitates homeless newborn
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border in Tijuana
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
Show More
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Gov. Jerry Brown, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tour Camp Fire zone
PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage
Stephen Curry likely out for Warriors' next five games and maybe more
Camp Fire: List of people missing in Butte County
More News