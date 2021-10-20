'This is amazing': North Bay residents celebrate as rain moves in for the week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11144176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Timelapse video shows autumn storm bring in snow to Lake Tahoe from Sunday into Monday.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Light rain moved into the North Bay Tuesday evening, launching a series of storms that's expected to last through the week."This is amazing, we feel so much better now that it's raining," said Antonia Knight, who huddled with her friends under the Sonoma County sprinkles."We have planned this whole girl's date just for the rain. We're going out to watch a spooky movie after this because we're that obsessed with the fall weather," she said.When asked why the women didn't have any rain gear, Sebastopol resident, Lily Barker said, "We like to feel it. The feeling when the rain hits your skin, it's a good feeling."There was some rain gear present in Downtown Santa Rosa in anticipation of this week's weather."Fingers crossed, we were hoping for it," said Sonoma County resident, Janet Souza, who shared an umbrella with her husband Tim Souza."It's great, I can turn off my sprinklers for my lawn. I don't have to water them anymore," explained Tim."Maybe eliminate some of this fire danger too," added Janet.The rain even made for some romantic moments."With the weather it was like come on, we just want to snuggle up. It was just so rare that the rain comes," said Jayden Banos, who got cozy with his girlfriend at a bar in Downtown Santa Rosa.When the wind picked up, right before the rain began to fall, business owners in Novato began to prepare."All the clothes that I put outside, I put it in," said Mondi Safa, who owns a dry cleaning business.She brought her clothes in, but put all her potted plants out on the sidewalk to catch the rain water."I am very cautious about how I save water," she said.At Ian's Pumpkin Patch in Mill Valley, employees are getting ready to unplug the bounce houses and take a pause for soggy straw. But we're told the pumpkins will be okay!"The breed of pumpkin we get from Half Moon Bay is resistant to water," explained Dean Raffaini, who works at the patch. "They will absolutely survive the rain storms. The only thing that takes its toll on them is time."