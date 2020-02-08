Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Orinda home

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A rape suspect has been arrested after an hours-long standoff at a home in Orinda.

Around 2 p.m., police say David Martin Justice sped away from officers when they arrived to interview him about a sexual assault in Walnut Creek.

Justice led police on a chase back to the home on Hall Drive.

Police say he barricaded himself with a shotgun to his head.

After hours of negotiations, surrendered peacefully around six last night.

Justice faces two charges of rape.
