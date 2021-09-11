september 11

September 11 Remembrance Ceremony: Reading of the names

EMBED <>More Videos

2021 9/11 Reading of the names

MANHATTAN, New York -- The families of the World Trade Center victims returned to Lower Manhattan for the remembrance ceremony to read the names of the lives lost on Sept.11, 2001.

Mike Low, whose daughter Sara was a flight attendant on Flight 11, spoke before the readings began. While he said his family's pain is still raw, they have found comfort in the community and outpouring of support from all over the world.

"As we recite the names we lost, my memory goes back to that terrible day when it felt like an evil specter descended on our world, but it was also a time when people went above and beyond the ordinary," Low said.

In total, 2,977 people were killed in the terror attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

A complete list of the names as they appear on the Memorial in New York City is available from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Reading of the Names- A through Be
EMBED More News Videos

The reading of the names of those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- Be through C
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those we lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- D through De
EMBED More News Videos

Reading the names of the people we lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- De-Fl
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- F-He
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- He-J
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering the people lost on September 11



Reading of the Names- K-L
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on Sept. 11.



Reading of the Names- M-O
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on Sept. 11.



Reading of the Names- P-Ro
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11



Reading of the Names- Ro-T
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- U-Z
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11



'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day



Stories of resilience, survival make up new NatGeo documentary series '9/11: One Day in America'

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew yorkwashington dcworld trade centerseptember 11fdnynypdterrorismseptember 11th
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
9/11 20 Years Later: Click for reflections, photos and stories
SEPTEMBER 11
Timeline for reopening underground BART bathrooms
Family remembers Betty Ong, 9/11 hero and Bay Area native
San Jose firefighter still having health issues 20 years after 9/11
FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News