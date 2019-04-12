Al Capone's South Side Chicago family home sold

Built in 1905, the six bedroom, two bath, 2,820 square foot building located on South Prairie in the city's Park Manor neighborhood has been on the market for years.
The buyer was not identified.
The Capone family owned the building until the death of his mother Teresa in the 1950's.
Capone, also known as Scarface, gained notoriety during the prohibition era as the co-founder and boss of the American Mafia organized crime gang the Chicago Outfit.