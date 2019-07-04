'Floating Home': Look inside houseboat up for $1.8 million cash in San Francisco next to Oracle Park

VIDEO: Realtor gives tour of $1.8M houseboat in San Francisco
There are 20 of them and they rarely go on the open market, until now.
Broker Eric Castongia gave ABC7 News a tour of the San Francisco floating home for sale.
"What I really like about this is that it's open concept and it really feels very large," said Castongia.
The asking price is $1.8 million cash.
"Because there's no financing available for these and the reason for that is because it's considered personal property and not real property because it's not attached to the ground," said Castongia.
The home features three levels. On the main level there;s a kitchen, pantry, living room, dining area and an outdoor raft.
Up one level you'll find the master bedroom with a large walk in closet, a beautifully designed bathroom, an office and outdoor deck.
And down a level there's a media room, another bedroom, bathroom and laundry room.
The home has weighted ballast spread out in it to keep the home balanced.
Castongia says there's already plenty of interest as the home comes with bragging rights.
"It's going to be one of those, 'Gee I'm never going to see this again,' sort of properties and I think it's just going to appeal to someone who that's important to," he said.
As for the owners who built in 1998, Castongia says they've retired and are ready for solid ground.