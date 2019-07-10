housing market

Study: Berkeley is worst city for first-time home buyers

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A new WalletHub study ranked 300 cities for first-time homebuyers, taking into account cost of living, property crime rates and other metrics.

Berkeley is at the very bottom of the affordability list. Oakland isn't doing much better, ranking 297 out of 300.

San Francisco is 284, Antioch 222 and Santa Rosa 218.

