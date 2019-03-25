building a better bay area

Survey: 44 percent of Bay Area residents are considering moving

A new poll found that 44 percent of Bay Area residents are considering leaving.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new survey found that a large percentage of people living in the Bay Area are now considering moving out.

In the survey of close to 1,500 people, 44 percent said they are considering the move. Seventy-seven percent cite high housing costs as the reason.

The cost of living comes in a close second.

Fifty-one percent of people say traffic congestion makes them consider relocating. Forty-five percent cite quality of life.

The CEO of Silicon Valley Leadership Group, the company that conducted the study, said it's been a long time coming across the state.

"They are tired of the high cost of housing, high cost of living, and the high cost of terrible traffic commute. We've neglected these issues for decades. Not just in the Bay Area, but throughout California. And the people have said enough is enough," said Carlo Guardino.

Another 6 percent of people said they have definitive plans to leave the Bay Area.

A few other stats worth mentioning: African-Americans and renters were more likely to call it quits and pack their bags within the year.

The poll was conducted by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group with the Bay Area News Group.

