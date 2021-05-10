Red Flag Warning continues through Tuesday in Bay Area

The Red Flag Warning has been extended until 6 PM PDT Tuesday due to continued dry and breezy conditions.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/HVzXOEl5II— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 9, 2021
Rapid fire growth is possible with north winds blowing at 15-30 mph and gusts reaching 40-60 mph through tomorrow. Winds will peak tonight into tomorrow morning.
Some of the areas that will be most impacted are the East Bay valleys and hills, Diablo Range and North Bay mountains.
The threat of critical fire conditions spreads into the Central Valley with 4.5 million in California under a Red Flag Warning.
