Red Flag Warning continues through Tuesday in Bay Area

By and Andrew Morris
Record levels of dry brush for this time of year prompted the National Weather Service to extend its Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area through at least 6 p.m. on Tuesday.


Rapid fire growth is possible with north winds blowing at 15-30 mph and gusts reaching 40-60 mph through tomorrow. Winds will peak tonight into tomorrow morning.

RELATED: Bay Area jumps to 'extreme' drought category

Some of the areas that will be most impacted are the East Bay valleys and hills, Diablo Range and North Bay mountains.

The threat of critical fire conditions spreads into the Central Valley with 4.5 million in California under a Red Flag Warning.

Click the video above to watch Meteorologist Mike Nicco's extended breakdown of the days ahead.

