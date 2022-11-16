Police activity shuts down part of El Camino Real in Redwood City

Police activity has shut down the intersection of El Camino Real and Lincoln Avenue in Redwood City Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police activity has shut down the intersection of El Camino Real and Lincoln Avenue in Redwood City late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called there for reports of a shooting.

Investigators from three agencies are on the scene -- including Redwood City police, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office.

ABC7 News is on the scene and got video of a sheriff's vehicle with a broken back window, but it's unclear how that happened.

El Camino Real is closed between Vera and Roosevelt Avenues until further notice.

