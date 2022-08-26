Oakley officer fatally shoots man who allegedly fired gun at police during standoff, officials say

An Oakley police officer shot and killed a 58-year-old man after a report of a domestic dispute led to an armed standoff, city officials said.

Officers initially responded around 10:40 p.m. Thursday to the domestic dispute report in which the caller said her boyfriend had a gun and had been driving around and didn't let her leave the car they were in, and also threatened to kill her and himself. Once they arrived at a home in the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, the woman fled and called police, the city wrote in a social media post Friday.

Officers arrived and attempted to contact the man, who did not respond. Police used a drone to see the man was inside the home with a handgun and he eventually fired several shots inside the home, according to the city.

At 1:18 a.m., the man fired several shots at officers and one officer returned fire, striking him. He died at the scene and his name is not yet being released, city officials said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

"Our officers are trained to deescalate situations at every opportunity when that is a viable option. Our officers attempted to deescalate this tragic situation last night, but the suspect would not allow for our attempts to take hold," Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said.

"When officers are presented with such grave and dangerous situations, and when no other options work or are available, they must sometimes fall back on other critical training they receive on a regular basis. This is the training they fell back on last night to ensure there was no loss of lives of innocent victims or the officers themselves," Beard said.

