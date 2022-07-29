1 dead following shooting by Sonoma Co. deputies, authorities say

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died following a shooting with authorities in Sonoma County on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened in the 5600 block of Thomas Rd. in Geyserville.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Authorities say the person succumbed to their injuries.

No further information has been released.

ABC7's Lena Howland is headed to the scene and will have more details later this afternoon.