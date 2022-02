#Pleasanton PD PIO is headed to the scene. A press conference regarding the officer-involved-shooting will be held near 5860 Willow Road at approx 5:30 PM. — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) February 18, 2022

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Pleasanton police are warning residents to avoid the area of Owens Dr. and Willow Rd. due to a shooting involving officers.At this time, police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.