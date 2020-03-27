Coronavirus

'Times are tough': Residents flock to pop-up food bank in Santa Rosa amid COVID-19 crisis

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- When Henry Ford invented the assembly line, could he have imagined it being used in a circumstance like COVID-19?

"I don't think anyone on planet Earth right now had been through anything like this," said David Goodman of the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

He said that while standing beside a winding, double-line of cars filled with people already impacted by a microscopic virus they can't see.

RELATED: Coronavirus Map: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

They came to the church parking lot, waiting for bags of food in a pop-up drive-through.

"Times are tough right now," said one recipient who said his name is John.

If it is any indication of the need, the Redwood Empire Food Bank scheduled the event to begin at 2:30 p.m., but when cars threatened to clog the Stoney Point Road at 1:30 p.m., they opened an hour early.

"It's just a lot of need right now because people don't have their jobs," said volunteer Stephanie Hernandez.

"I'm shocked. I am really surprised by the crowd," added Sheri Scott, a volunteer who helps schools with yearbooks in real life. Or, maybe this is a more edgy form of real life.

The need has certainly become immediate.

"This is everyone," she said. "I volunteered through the fires and that was whole communities. This is the world."

RELATED: COVID-19 testing is important but has 10 to 15% rate of producing false, negative results, pathologist says

Every car received three bags filled with produce, eggs, meat, and dried goods.

Volunteers wearing gloves and masks placed those bags into trucks -- a new form of social distancing.

No need to go to a grocery store, stand in line and take chances.

"I think it is an amazing thing. I went to the story the other day looking for celery and couldn't find it," noted Michael Orme, another volunteer.

So amid what might be a time for despair, here's the opposite.

On the surface, it was a gift of food, but drill down a few layers and we'll find much more -- hope.

The knowledge that even in this moment of uncertainty, when people pull together, we can still have each other's backs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta rosacoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpcoronavirusfood bankvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus testing is vital but not perfect, health expert says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News