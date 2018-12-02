First candle on Bill Graham Menorah in San Francisco to be lit for Hanukkah

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The first candle on the Bill Graham Menorah in San Francisco will be lit Sunday in honor of the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.
The Menorah lighting has been a Hanukkah tradition in the city since 1975.
There will be arts and crafts activities for kids starting at 2 p.m.
The candle-lighting ceremony starts at 4:30 p.m. in Union Square.
More information on the Bill Graham Menorah Project is available on their website.
