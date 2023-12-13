Menorah destroyed, tossed into Lake Merritt; police investigating as possible antisemitic incident

The largest Menorah in Oakland vandalized, tossed into Lake Merritt in the middle of Hanukkah

The largest Menorah in Oakland was destroyed and tossed into Lake Merritt in the middle of Hanukkah.

The largest Menorah in Oakland was destroyed and tossed into Lake Merritt in the middle of Hanukkah.

The largest Menorah in Oakland was destroyed and tossed into Lake Merritt in the middle of Hanukkah.

The largest Menorah in Oakland was destroyed and tossed into Lake Merritt in the middle of Hanukkah.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The largest Menorah in Oakland has been destroyed and tossed into Lake Merritt in the middle of Hanukkah setting off a search on Wednesday for the person behind this possible antisemitic incident.

Authorities say the vandalism happened overnight and it comes as cases of antisemitism rise across the United States.

City crews are now cleaning debris and broken glass of the menorah. The base of the menorah has been thrown into the lake.

Police showed up Wednesday morning and started a police report of the incident.

The Rabbi from the Chabad Center in Oakland says he received a text about the damage early Wednesday morning.

MORE: Menorah lighting at Santana Row in San Jose sends message of unity for all

Dozens came out Sunday to the San Jose Menorah lighting ceremony at Santana Row. The event started with the lighting of five candles for the fourth night of Hanukkah.

The menorah went up Sunday evening during big event from the city honoring Hanukkah.

Mayor Sheng Thao was there as well as other city leaders, and many from the Oakland Jewish community.

The Rabbi says there were some protesters chanting "Free Palestine" during the event, but they were still able to hold the ceremony.

But on Wednesday, the menorah is damaged and the Rabbi says he was distraught to hear the news.

""I would never imagine that the menorah, which is a symbol of light, would be something that someone would want to destroy it. I don't know why. I know the air is toxic these days and it shouldn't be that way," said Rabbi David Labkowski with the Chabad Jewish Center of Oakland.

MORE: 'Concerned and afraid': Jews celebrate Hanukkah amid rise in hate

Rabbi Labkowski was talking with Oakland police when the report was being filed.

He didn't say if he knows of any suspects, yet.

The OPD is investigating this incident.

MORE: As antisemitism rises, Bay Area Jewish organizations taking extra security measures

As reported antisemitic incidents rise, some Bay Area Jewish organizations are implementing extra security measures to keep the community safe.

Around the edges of the amphitheater, it says "Free Palestine" in Arabic, according to the Rabbi.

Mayor Thao released a statement on X.

"Oakland's Jewish community is an essential part of Oakland's diversity and strength and the City of Oakland takes incidents like the vandalism of the Lake Merritt Menorah very seriously."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live