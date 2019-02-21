PRIEST SEX ABUSE

Minor files civil lawsuit against former San Jose Catholic priest for alleged sexual assault

A priest named by the San Jose Diocese as one of 15 priests who had been credibly accused of abusing kids is now facing a civil lawsuit.

A priest named by the San Jose Diocese as one of 15 priests who had been credibly accused of abusing kids is now facing a civil lawsuit.

According to our media partner, the San Jose Mercury News, Herman Toro was first convicted of sexual misconduct and registered as a sex offender in 1983.

He was working at "Our Lady Star of the Sea" parish in Alviso.

Toro worked at several parishes until he was permanently banned from ministry when he retired in 1990.

The Mercury News reports a lawsuit was filed last week alleging he sexually assaulted a minor on five separate occasions in her family's home between 2011 and 2016.

Toro is 91 years old. He was charged in 2017 with six counts of committing lewd acts on two girls between 2011 and 2015. No word on if the girl in the lawsuit was also one of those alleged victims.

The Mercury News says the civil lawsuit does not name the diocese as a defendant.

All of this comes as Pope Francis has called 200 global church leaders to the Vatican to address the clergy abuse scandal.

The four-day summit will address bishops' legal responsibilities, accountability to protect children, and transparency.

It will end on Sunday with a mass and a final address by Pope Francis.

