Reopening California: What's opening and when in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO

EAST BAY

SOUTH BAY

NORTH BAY

PENINSULA

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is slowly beginning to lift its coronavirus shelter in place orders and it can be hard to keep track of the status of what's open and what's still closed. ABC7 News has compiled an extensive list of notable attractions in all nine Bay Area counties and surrounding areas that are open and set to reopen in the near future.These lists will be updated in real-time so make sure to check back regularly for the latest updates.