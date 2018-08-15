Report: Contractor in San Francisco Muni tunnel death had record of safety violations

EMBED </>More Videos

A contractor's safety record is coming under scrutiny after a deadly workplace accident involving a worker at Muni's West Portal Station in San Francisco, according to a report. (KGO-TV)

Amanda del Castillo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A contractor's safety record is coming under scrutiny after a deadly workplace accident involving a worker at Muni's West Portal Station in San Francisco, according to a report.

Shimmick Construction, the contractor involved in Friday's deadly accident has had a history of safety issues that were not disclosed to the city, according to the San Francisco Examiner.

The Examiner found Shimmick Construction had been linked to almost 50 workplace safety violations over the last ten years. However, the Examiner reports that back in November 2017, Shimmick Construction and their current partner answered "no," when an SFMTA questionnaire asked whether either had been cited for any serious or willful violations in the last decade.

A spokesman for the agency told the Examiner, Shimmick Construction had represented that it met the requirements to pre-qualify for the bid.

There is growing concern and questions surrounding exactly how the construction was allowed to operate.

It was last Friday when a temporary steel beam fell on 51-year-old Patrick Ricketts, working construction inside the 100-year-old Twin Peaks Tunnel.

Ricketts' funeral is planned for next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
construction accidentconstructionSFPDmuniSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Construction worker seriously hurt by steel beam in SF
Top Stories
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 363,845 acres, 64 percent containment
1 hospitalized after stabbing in San Francisco, police searching for suspect
Death toll rises to 39 in Italy bridge collapse
Fight breaks out during 49ers and Texans joint practice
CDC monitoring measles in 21 states, including California
Pedestrian killed in accident on NB Hwy 101 in Millbrae
School children drown in Nile River on their way to school
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Show More
Twitter suspends account of Alex Jones for 'inciting violence'
Emotional vigil held for 18-year-old Walnut Creek crash victim
San Francisco's new 'poop patrol' will try to find waste before you do
Transgender candidate makes history with win in Vermont governor primary
'Game of Thrones' writer George R.R. Martin makes rare appearance in Redwood City
More News