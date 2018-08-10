SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Muni says a construction worker was seriously hurt in an accident inside Twin Peaks Tunnel in San Francisco.
It appears a steel beam fell on top of a workman, injuring him severely.
Police and firefighters reportedly went into rescue him, performed CPR, took him out and took him to the hospital.
There are no more details on the injuries. The worker has not been identified but officials say he was an employee of Shimmick Construction.
Wayne Freedman will have updates on this developing story at 6 p.m. on ABC7 News.