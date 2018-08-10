Construction worker seriously hurt by steel beam in SF's Twin Peaks Tunnel

EMBED </>More Videos

A construction worker was seriously hurt in an accident involving a steel beam inside Muni's Twin Peaks Tunnel in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Muni says a construction worker was seriously hurt in an accident inside Twin Peaks Tunnel in San Francisco.

It appears a steel beam fell on top of a workman, injuring him severely.

Police and firefighters reportedly went into rescue him, performed CPR, took him out and took him to the hospital.

There are no more details on the injuries. The worker has not been identified but officials say he was an employee of Shimmick Construction.
Wayne Freedman will have updates on this developing story at 6 p.m. on ABC7 News.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
construction accidentconstructionSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ghost Ship fire case going to trial after judge rejects plea deal
Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case
CHP officer killed in I-80 crash in Fairfield
Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?
Fire prompts evacuations in Solano County
Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony
Billionaire gives up campaign to split California in 3
Organization seeks to end extreme poverty by 2030
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: SusieCakes, Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History
Gilroy Rodeo makes comeback after 62 years
Outside Lands: 'The Weeknd' kicks off 3-day music festival
Infant girl dies in Lakeville Highway crash in Sonoma Co.
Mendocino Complex Fires, Carr Fire grow over 400,000 acres combined
More News