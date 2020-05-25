Reopening California: Gov. Gavin Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping

RELATED: New rules released for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume in-person worship
However, the Bay Area shouldn't expect any changes yet.
NEW: Counties can now begin re-opening houses of worship and in-store shopping for retail.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 25, 2020
CA has continued to flatten the curve because folks are staying home, practicing physical distancing, and taking this seriously.
Let’s keep it up.
LEARN MORE: https://t.co/KgYLbjTh3t
Newsom says as stay-at-home orders are modified, it is essential that all possible steps be taken to ensure the safety of workers and the public.
Key prevention practices include:
- Physical distancing to the maximum extent possible
- Use of face coverings by employees (where respiratory protection is not required) and customers/clients
- Frequent handwashing and regular cleaning and disinfection
- Training employees on these and other elements of the COVID-19 prevention plan
Newsom also announced guidelines for reopening houses of worship in California on Monday.
See more industry guidance here.
Reporter Melanie Woodrow will have more on this developing story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News.
