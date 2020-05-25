Coronavirus California

Reopening California: Gov. Gavin Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom says that California counties can begin allowing in-store retail shopping, if it's permitted per county health rules.

RELATED: New rules released for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume in-person worship

However, the Bay Area shouldn't expect any changes yet.



Newsom says as stay-at-home orders are modified, it is essential that all possible steps be taken to ensure the safety of workers and the public.

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen

Key prevention practices include:
  • Physical distancing to the maximum extent possible

  • Use of face coverings by employees (where respiratory protection is not required) and customers/clients


  • Frequent handwashing and regular cleaning and disinfection

  • Training employees on these and other elements of the COVID-19 prevention plan


Newsom also announced guidelines for reopening houses of worship in California on Monday.

See more industry guidance here.

Reporter Melanie Woodrow will have more on this developing story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placeretailshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
'No one size fits all': How some CA schools are planning to reopen
High-flying salute to honor Bay Area front-line workers
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
'No one size fits all': How some CA schools are planning to reopen
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
Bay Area celebrates Memorial Day weekend amid heat, COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Show More
13-year-old graduates from college with 4 degrees
Crews investigating cause of fire at landfill in Milpitas
10-year-old California girl scares off intruder
High-flying salute to honor Bay Area front-line workers
South Bay community 'adopts' graduates to help celebrate their achievements
More TOP STORIES News