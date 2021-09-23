Traffic

Person dies on BART tracks in Richmond, station reopened

A BART train is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART officials said that a person died on the tracks at the Richmond station Thursday morning.

Foul play isn't suspected in the death, which closed the station about 6 a.m., BART officials said.


The station has since been reopened and delays persist through the station.

Bay City News has contributed to this report.


