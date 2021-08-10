Flaring activity at Chevron Richmond Refinery sends off huge plume of black smoke

EMBED <>More Videos

Flaring at Chevron Richmond Refinery sends off huge plume of smoke

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A huge plume of black smoke could be seen rising from flaring activity at the Chevron Richmond Refinery on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., Chevron notified Contra Costa County that flaring was happening at the plant due to an "unplanned upset in one of its systems" causing the release of Sulfur Dioxide.

Chevron officials say this is a "Level 1" incident and no actions by the public are needed.

EMBED More News Videos

A huge plume of black smoke could be seen rising from flaring activity at the Chevron Richmond Refinery on Tuesday afternoon.



Contra Costa County officials say they have sent two hazmat teams to monitor the air quality. They say the wind is blowing to the east and have notified Solano County that they will be impacted.

Officials say that Chevron has notified them that the flaring has significantly subsided.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondchevron
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News