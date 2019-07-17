Richmond police searching for suspect after deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. -- One person is dead after a shooting in Richmond late Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to an activation of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system near 18th Street and Chanslor Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

They arrived to find the victim wounded. The victim was taken to a hospital and later died.

The victim's identity and any information about a suspect or motive have not been released.
