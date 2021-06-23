Golden State Warriors

Rick Welts, retiring Warriors' president, to represent team in tonight's NBA draft lottery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The NBA draft lottery airs Tuesday night on ABC7's sister network ESPN and the Golden State Warriors have a (very slight) chance of getting a no. 1 pick

Last year, "Lucky Larry," Joe Lacob's dog, was the good luck charm and the Dubs got the second pick.

In last year's draft, the Warriors selected big man James Wiseman as their no. 2 overall pick, hours after all-star Klay Thompson suffered a season-ending injury. Thompson is expected to recover from his Achilles tear and play this season.

This year, retiring team president Rick Welts will represent the team in the draft lottery and the Warriors have a chance to end up with two top draft picks.

The team announced in April that Welts would be moving into an advisory role and stepping down as president. He's served as the team's president since 2011.

Brandon Schneider, 41, is set to become the Warriors' president and chief operating officer at the end of this season.

Schneider said his new role leading the team is a "dream job." He's worked with the team for 19 years and is a lifelong Warriors fan and native of the Bay Area.

You can watch the Warriors draft lottery at 5 p.m. on ESPN.
