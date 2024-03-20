RFK Jr. eyeing Bay Area lawyer Nicole Shanahan as potential VP pick, campaign director says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another candidate has been added to Robert F. Kennedy Junior's shortlist of potential running mates.

Bay Area lawyer Nicole Shanahan is now among the possible contenders, according to RFK Jr.'s campaign director.

In a post on X, Kennedy's campaign director said the ex-wife to Google co-founder Sergey Brin has been brought up in conversations as the potential pick.

"Nicole Shanahan has indeed been among those conversations. Her work on behalf of honest governance, racial equity, regenerative agriculture and children's and maternal health reflects many of our country's most urgent needs."

Other potential running mates include television personality Mike Rowe, Tulsi Gabbard, Rand Paul and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Kennedy is expected to announce his running mate an event in Oakland next week.

