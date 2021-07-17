jeopardy

Robin Roberts to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' beginning Monday

Robin Roberts is stepping up to the plate for her turn at guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" starting on Monday, July 19
EMBED <>More Videos

Behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!' with guest host Robin Roberts

LOS ANGELES -- "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts is stepping up to the plate for her turn at guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" starting on Monday, July 19.

Roberts' one-week guest-hosting stint follows her fellow "GMA" anchor George Stephanopoulos' time at the podium. The show made a $147,396 contribution to No Kid Hungry in Stephanopoulos' honor, an amount equal to the total contestant winnings during his guest host appearance.

Roberts has chosen Be The Match, the National Marrow Donor Program, as her charity to receive a contribution from the show after her run as guest host wraps.

EMBED More News Videos

"Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts is stepping up to the plate for her turn at guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" starting on Monday, July 19.



While guest-hosting, Roberts said she just "wants to bring a little bit of Alex [Trebek], just a little bit."

"No one can be him, but I just want to bring a little of the spirit that he brought each and every time he was here in the studio," she explained.

"What really touched me is one of the last times that I spoke with him in the studio at 'Good Morning America,'" she added. "He came in and he was cutting jokes. He was making us all feel at ease, and I'll never forget that because everybody was on pins and needles and it was Alex Trebek making us feel so at ease."

Tune in to see Robin Roberts host "Jeopardy!" beginning Monday, July 19, on this ABC station. Click here to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrobin robertstelevisionotrcjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Remembering game show host Alex Trebek 1 year after his death
Matt Amodio ends historic 'Jeopardy!' run with 2nd-longest win streak
Matt Amodio passes $1 million mark on 'Jeopardy!'
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News