Boston Dynamics' humanoid robots get one step closer to world domination with effortless parkour

The latest feat has the five-foot humanoid Atlas robots running through an obstacle course, parkour-style.
Parkour is the perfect sandbox for the Atlas team to experiment with new behaviors. Through jumps, balance beams, and vaults, we push Atlas to its limits to discover the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic intelligence. https://t.co/xZRNVnhrkc pic.twitter.com/E0ssh45ZCi— Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) August 17, 2021
Boston Dynamics has periodically released videos showing off the robots behaviors, with some showing their power and force, while others hope to charm.
In a separate Twitter video posted Tuesday, the Boston Dynamics' researchers explained that they are intending for the robots' mobility and intelligence to inspire hope in future designers.