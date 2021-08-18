Technology

Boston Dynamics' humanoid robots get one step closer to world domination with effortless parkour

By Andrew Morris
WATCH: Boston Dynamics robots get closer to world domination

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Boston Dynamics has released the latest video flaunting its team of robot's capabilities, and it will either give you hope for the future, or some serious despair.

The latest feat has the five-foot humanoid Atlas robots running through an obstacle course, parkour-style.



Boston Dynamics has periodically released videos showing off the robots behaviors, with some showing their power and force, while others hope to charm.

In a separate Twitter video posted Tuesday, the Boston Dynamics' researchers explained that they are intending for the robots' mobility and intelligence to inspire hope in future designers.

