Car drives through half marathon in San Jose, nearly hitting runners

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A shocking scene in the South Bay when a car drove through a San Jose half marathon, almost hitting a number of participants.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series returned Sunday.

The celebratory event almost took a devastating turn when a car ran through a barricade at the first mile of the race, scaring participants. Some tried to intervene.

"I heard everybody shouting. It felt like another marathon could be attacked, you know things like this happen," said witness King Neo One.

The driver may have been trying to get into their apartment building that was being blocked because of the race, according to other witnesses.

They also said a passenger, a baby and dog were in the vehicle.

Police have not provided any details about the incident. No one was hurt.

