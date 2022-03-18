Education

Six-day Rohnert Park teacher strike comes to an end after 'monumental' agreement

"Over 310 educators went without pay for the past six days. We will still be fundraising to help offset those lost wages."

This March 17, 2022 image is from a teacher strike in Rohnert Park, Calif. (KGO-TV)

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- After six days, a teachers strike in Rohnert Park has come to an end after an agreement Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association calls a "monumental" shift.

This means teachers in the Rohnert Park Cotati Unified School District will return to the classroom Friday.

The teachers' union announced Thursday night it's reached a tentative agreement with the district. The union says the agreement will prioritize teachers in the budget.

All Rohnert Park Cotati Unified Schools are still operating on a half day schedule tomorrow, as planned.

"We believe this agreement honors the best deal from the Fact Finding Recommendation and acknowledges the needs of the District to stay fiscally solvent over the next three years," the union said in a statement.

"While we are so relieved for this to be over, over 310 educators went without pay for the past six days. We will still be fundraising to help offset those lost wages," they said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationrohnert parkstrikeunionsteachers
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Bay Area men's life sentences reduced in death of Rome officer
Police searching for 3rd suspect wanted in murder of Kevin Nishita
SF's 'Little Russia' businesses feeling major impact of the war
Stormy weather to arrive in Bay Area on Saturday
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Show More
2 killed, 1 arrested in Oakland hit-and-run crash
Highly-transmissible omicron subvariant increasing in CA
Brandi Chastain shares how Title IX impacted her sports career
Disabled Californians call on Newsom to reinstate mask mandate
SF bars open without restrictions for St. Patrick's Day
More TOP STORIES News