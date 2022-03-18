Six-day Rohnert Park teacher strike comes to an end after 'monumental' agreement

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- After six days, a teachers strike in Rohnert Park has come to an end after an agreement Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association calls a "monumental" shift.This means teachers in the Rohnert Park Cotati Unified School District will return to the classroom Friday.The teachers' union announced Thursday night it's reached a tentative agreement with the district. The union says the agreement will prioritize teachers in the budget.All Rohnert Park Cotati Unified Schools are still operating on a half day schedule tomorrow, as planned."We believe this agreement honors the best deal from the Fact Finding Recommendation and acknowledges the needs of the District to stay fiscally solvent over the next three years," the union said in a statement."While we are so relieved for this to be over, over 310 educators went without pay for the past six days. We will still be fundraising to help offset those lost wages," they said.