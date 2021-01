Sacramento police, FBI gear up for potential inauguration protests

EMBED >More News Videos "Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are bracing for potential violence at California's state Capitol building amid warnings from the FBI of the possibility of attacks at all 50 state capitals and at the U.S. Capitol in the days leading up to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.District Attorney George Gascón is reminding potential demonstrators that California is a concealed carry state. That means people may not carry a firearm in public unless they have a valid carry concealed weapon license.Officials say people who break that law will be prosecuted."We have a big challenge ahead of us next week with what happened last week and what some people are calling for for the inauguration," said Chief Danial Hahn. "They're not just in DC but all over our country. It is very much a potential here and we are doing everything we can to ensure that doesn't happen."The FBI has set up command posts to help.The CHP says it has officers ready to respond if state property needs to be protected.