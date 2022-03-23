sailing

SailGP teams from 8 countries vying for $1 million prize in San Francisco Bay this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Sail Grand Prix is back in the San Francisco Bay this weekend, with teams representing different countries in the water competing for the $1 million prize.

USA team member Andrew Campbell joined ABC7's Midday Live to give a preview of the weekend's race, and how the competition is looking for the team.

"I think some of the guys in the Australian 10 think they've got this thing made. So you know, we're gonna go out there and give those guys a hard time. That's our job to come here," Campbell said.

For more information on the weekend's events and tickets, visit the SailGP website here.

Watch the full interview the media player above.

