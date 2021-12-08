Business

Salesforce releases playbook to help organizations plan safe in-person events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Safesforce is building a blueprint to bring back more safe, in-person events in our near future.

The San Francisco based company is now out with its "Dreampass" playbook in the hopes of making that possible.

More than 1,000 people attended "Dreamforce" in San Francisco earlier this year.

And now Salesforce is getting ready to host "Dreamforce New York" Thursday.

The company's chief medical officer talked about the importance of the company's playbook on ABC7 Mornings.

"Number 1, we have learned that science and medicine has to be at the table. We have shared that in our playbook. We talk about leading with vaccinations, testing and science first," Geeta Nayyar said.

The new Salesforce Event Health and Safety Playbook is now available for download on its website.

