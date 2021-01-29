Video shows dramatic rescue of horse, pony trapped for hours after Salinas mudslide

Crews came the aid of the animals Thursday, after they'd been stuck for as long as 18 hours.
It happened on Limekiln Road in Salinas, off of River Road, where the stormy weather caused a large debris flow,
SPCA Monterey County rescuers brought the horse and pony to the SPCA for care and to be treated by Steinbeck Country Equine Clinic Veterinarians.
"Due to their condition, they are now being transported to Steinbeck Country Equine Clinic for overnight care," the SPCA said in a statement.
When the owners found the horses, they immediately flagged down passing fire departments and contacted SPCA Monterey County for help.
SPCA Monterey County called this an "amazing rescue," and thanked the team of agencies involved.
Thanks to a careful & coordinated effort from @Cal_OES Strike Team #XAL2870C w/ @HaywardFireNews @OaklandFireCA @AlamedaCoFire & @FremontFire, a @marinaFD54 Branch Director & @SPCAmc, a horse and pony were rescued on the afternoon of Thurs., 1/28. VIDEO: https://t.co/i9OrGNs22E pic.twitter.com/LelVdNG5Dg— Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) January 29, 2021
Hayward Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Alameda Fire Department, Fresno Fire Department, Marina Fire Department, Monterey County Regional Fire District, Monterey County Public Works, and more contributed to the efforts.
"We also thank all the kind neighbors who responded with shovels and other tools to help, and Steinbeck Country Equine Clinic," said the SPCA.
The statement ended with some important reminders in regards to extreme weather conditions:
"If you need assistance with emergency disaster-related sheltering, please call the SPCA at 831-373-2631 during the day or 831-264-5424 at night. SPCA Monterey County asks everyone to please prepare now for this and any future disasters. We have tips available online at www.spcamc.org."