Video shows dramatic rescue of horse, pony trapped for hours after Salinas mudslide

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8909721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Saturday, Marine Mammal Center veterinarians began testing and caring for a rescued sea lion found trapped under San Francisco Police boat at the Hyde Pier.

SALINAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Video captures the dramatic rescues of a horse and pony that were caught in the mud after a big mudslide in Monterey County.Crews came the aid of the animals Thursday, after they'd been stuck for as long as 18 hours.It happened on Limekiln Road in Salinas, off of River Road, where the stormy weather caused a large debris flow,SPCA Monterey County rescuers brought the horse and pony to the SPCA for care and to be treated by Steinbeck Country Equine Clinic Veterinarians."Due to their condition, they are now being transported to Steinbeck Country Equine Clinic for overnight care," the SPCA said in a statement.When the owners found the horses, they immediately flagged down passing fire departments and contacted SPCA Monterey County for help.SPCA Monterey County called this an "amazing rescue," and thanked the team of agencies involved.Hayward Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Alameda Fire Department, Fresno Fire Department, Marina Fire Department, Monterey County Regional Fire District, Monterey County Public Works, and more contributed to the efforts."We also thank all the kind neighbors who responded with shovels and other tools to help, and Steinbeck Country Equine Clinic," said the SPCA.The statement ended with some important reminders in regards to extreme weather conditions: