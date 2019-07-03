San Bruno police still looking for gunmen, mall reopens after double shooting

By Amy Hollyfield
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Walking in to the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno on Wednesday wasn't easy for some employees after dealing with the emotion of yesterday when a double shooting happened.

"You definitely expect to feel safe at work so coming in to somewhere where this happened is quite unnerving. But all we can do is be strong, everyone has to work," said mall employee Shawn Talavera.

San Bruno police said there were two groups of people involved on Tuesday. A person in each group appears to have fired shots at the other group.

No arrests have been made.

Two teenagers were shot. Police said both victims are dealing with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

Police said on Wednesday evidence at the scene indicated two groups of people were engaged in a dispute on the second floor of the mall when the situation escalated and one person from each group began firing shots at the other.

Authorities said the victims are believed to be associated with the two groups engaged in the dispute.

VIDEO: Employee describes turning off lights, hiding in stockroom during Tanforan shooting

Police also released some video taken from the responding officers' body cameras.

The mall was shut down Tuesday afternoon because of the shootings.

The San Bruno Bart station and parking garage were also closed.

VIDEO: San Bruno police say 2 suspects may have been shooting at each other at Tanforan mall

Police searched trains, stations and the parking garage looking for the shooters. No arrests have been made.

Some commuters said they found themselves looking over their shoulder during their ride Wednesday morning.

"I haven't been thrilled with the security measures so I am always on edge and then something like this happens. It reminds me why I am on edge all the time," said Jon Brown of Walnut Creek.

San Bruno police say they need help from the public on this case. They are asking anyone who was at the mall or knows the people involved to give them a call.



VIDEO: Victim seen on ground moments after San Bruno shooting
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san brunoshootingpolicebart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Shopper describes moments of agony during mall shooting
Shooting investigation leads to long wait for San Bruno-based BART commuters
Video shows victim on ground moments after San Bruno shooting
San Bruno mall shooting: Woman stuck on BART train describes police search at 12th St. Station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News