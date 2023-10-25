49ers' Brock Purdy in concussion protocols, ruled unlikely for Sunday game, ESPN reports

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Brock Purdy is in the concussion protocol, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday, jeopardizing the second-year quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shanahan told reporters Purdy started having symptoms Monday night on the plane ride home from Minneapolis after the Niners' loss to the Vikings.

Purdy already is feeling better, according to Shanahan, and will take part in some aspects of Wednesday's walk-through. There is still time for him to clear concussion protocol and start Sunday, according to Shanahan.

Backup quarterback Sam Darnold will get reps with Niners' first-team offense Wednesday.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter says no NFL player placed into concussion protocol for the 2023-24 season has played the same week. The last player to be in concussion protocol who played the same week was 2022, when Pittsburg Steelers' Kenny Pickett had a concussion in Week 6 and was cleared to play in Week 7.