Tattoo, public shaming and more: This couples' Seahawks-49ers rivalry bets have really escalated

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers' whooping of the Seahawks on Thanksgiving was painful for one particular Seattle fan.

Jason Irwin stood on a street corner in Auburn, Washington for five hours on Thursday night after his team lost the game 31-13. He was wearing a sandwich board sign that read, "Did the 49ers just score again?" on one side and, "I Purdy much lost a bet to my wife" on the other.

His wife, Jen Irwin, is a 49ers fan. The couple has made it a tradition to place unusual bets each time the Niners play the Seahawks. What started as a friendly yearly wager has really escalated over the years.

The sandwich board public shaming was not the worst wager Jason has ever lost to his wife.

After the 49ers' 41-23 win in the NFC's wild card round on Jan. 14, Jason had to get a tattoo of Sourdough Sam.

