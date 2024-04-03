Supervisor Aaron Peskin to run for San Francisco mayor, formally launch campaign this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin plans to run for mayor of San Francisco, multiple sources told ABC7 News.

He's running to replace Mayor London Breed in November.

He said he plans to formally launch his campaign on Saturday.

Peskin is critical of the mayor and more conservative candidates who blame progressive policies for the city's problems.

MORE: SF supervisors overrule Mayor Breed, uphold restrictions on housing development in historic area

In a historic vote, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors overturned Mayor Breed's veto of a controversial housing bill.

"I want to repudiate the politics of blaming other people. We blame the judges. We blame everybody. We blame the nonprofits. Let's start being accountable. Let's start working with each other in a mature fashion," he told ABC7's Lyanne Melendez on Wednesday.

Peskin has been a supervisor on and off for 24 years.

Recently, he led a veto override of a proposal by Mayor London Breed to build higher density units in some neighborhoods.

Supervisor Peskin first "warmed up" to the idea of running back on February 29.

Peskin said back in February he cited recent polling and thought he has something to offer as a candidate.

Former interim San Francisco Mayor of San Francisco Mark Farrell is also running to replace Mayor Breed, who is up for reelection this year.

Farrell served as interim mayor of San Francisco from January to July 2018, when Breed was elected to finish the term of Ed Lee, who died in office.

The other primary candidates are Supervisor Ahsha Safaí and Daniel Lurie, a nonprofit executive.

Mayor Breed's campaign spokesperson, Joe Arellano, released a statement writing:

"Aaron Peskin is synonymous with intimidation, obstruction, and dysfunction: literally the triple crown of moving San Francisco backwards.



He is the person most-responsible for creating a city of haves and have nots, by limiting the amount of housing that gets built and freezing out young people from owning a home.



He's also a hypocrite - he masquerades as a progressive while owning hundreds of thousands of dollars in Amazon, CVS, and Bank of America stock and owning millions of dollars of property across town.



If you could go into a laboratory and construct an individual designed to single-handedly destroy all progress in San Francisco, he would be it. He's the Terminator. Aaron Peskin occupying the Mayor's Office would mean 'hasta la vista, baby' for our local economy, our housing, and our city's future."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

