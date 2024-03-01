SF supervisor Aaron Peskin 'warming up' to idea of running for mayor

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin told ABC7 News that he is contemplating a run for mayor in November to replace Mayor London Breed.

Peskin told ABC7 News insider Phil Matier Thursday night he is warming up to the idea of entering the race.

Peskin cited recent polling and thinks he has something to offer. However, he says he still hasn't made up his mind.

Matier says Peskin is feeling encouraged by some recent polling numbers and feels like he could bring something to the table as a candidate.

