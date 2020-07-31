WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Mayor London Breed to announce cuts to police in new city budget

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed is expected to announce cuts to the San Francisco police and sheriff's departments in the next fiscal year's budget.
Mayor Breed said $120 million in funding would be redirected from law enforcement agencies to instead spend on addressing disparities in the Black community. The mayor is expected to give more details in an 11:30 a.m. press conference, when she will unveil the 2020-21 and 2021-22 budgets.
"When we say our budget is a reflection of our values, this is what we're talking about," Breed tweeted. "Reforming our criminal justice system must go hand-in-hand with policy changes and budget investments to make our city more equitable."
