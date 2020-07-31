Politics

WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Mayor London Breed to announce cuts to police in new city budget

The mayor is set to announce a $120 million cut to the police and sheriff's department.
By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed is expected to announce cuts to the San Francisco police and sheriff's departments in the next fiscal year's budget.

Mayor Breed said $120 million in funding would be redirected from law enforcement agencies to instead spend on addressing disparities in the Black community. The mayor is expected to give more details in an 11:30 a.m. press conference, when she will unveil the 2020-21 and 2021-22 budgets.

We'll be streaming the press conference live on abc7news.com, Facebook and YouTube.

RELATED: When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?

"When we say our budget is a reflection of our values, this is what we're talking about," Breed tweeted. "Reforming our criminal justice system must go hand-in-hand with policy changes and budget investments to make our city more equitable."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we hear more from Mayor Breed at 11:30 a.m.
