36th anniversary Show of Hope gala held to benefit SF Community Health Center

SFCHC CEO Lance Toma talks about the Show of Hope gala, which was held to benefit the San Francisco Community Health Center.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds gathered for a night of fun to support a San Francisco organization aimed at helping the city's most vulnerable residents.

The 36th anniversary Show of Hope gala brought people together to raise money for the San Francisco Community Health Center.

The Center provides healthcare and support to the city's unhoused, low-income, LGBTQ, and people living with HIV.

The gala is the Center's big fundraiser and there was no shortage of support this year from generous donors.

"What we know is that the Tenderloin community is a pretty resilient community. And what we know is if you can get the right folks to provide services, folks want help, and folks want to be connected to community. And that's what all of our programs do," said Lance Toma, the Center's CEO.

Members of our ABC7 morning team where there to support the cause. Reggie Aqui was the event emcee.

