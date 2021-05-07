covid-19

Largest convention planned for 2021 in San Francisco canceled

Largest 2021 convention scheduled in SF canceled

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The largest convention still scheduled to take place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this year has canceled.

The American College of Rheumatology would have drawn 16,000 people to the city in November. But, the San Francisco Chronicle reports organizers had questions about COVID restrictions and whether international travel would be allowed.

The conference would have brought $30 million in tourism to the city.

Only about 10 conferences remain scheduled this year.

