COVID-19 ICU admissions are at lowest levels in SF since pandemic started, doctors say

This past weekend we saw crowds in the wharf, and for the first time in a long time, restaurant managers are telling us tourists are starting to come back.
RELATED: How long will COVID vaccines protect people?
"It really feels good to be outside man, for real man! I'm from Tracy!" says John Anderson, who was visiting San Francisco this weekend. Anderson's entire family had COVID-19. They're healed, no longer contagious, and back visiting San Francisco.
"It was worse for me and mom, the kid got through it quick," says Anderson.
Doctors say hospitalizations and ICU admissions are at their lowest levels of the pandemic in San Francisco. UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong calls it a milestone, saying the key to these numbers are the vaccination of nursing home residents and those 65 and older.
"Specifically with ICU beds there are currently 3 cases in San Francisco county and I just checked the UCSF centers and we have one," says Dr. Chin-Hong.
VIDEO: Bay Area reacts to CA's approval to allow reopening indoor events
At Sabella and La Torre in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, 90 percent of business comes from those outside the Bay Area.
They're still not there, according to general manager Don McFarland, but he is seeing changes.
"Starting to notice an uptick with people coming from other parts of the country," says McFarland.
Saturday and Sunday out-of-towners flocked to the wharf. For food and wildlife among other things.
RELATED: Vaccine passports: Some airlines are using them, expert says these other large entities may be next
"Well, we are a little bit scared, you know, but life must go on, you have to go out and see the world," says Winnie Davis of the Philippines.
Many say that while the vaccine isn't fool-proof, they feel much more comfortable going out now that they're vaccinated.
"I work in a skilled nursing facility and we went from being terrified a year ago, not even sure we were doing the right thing, and now we're all vaccinated," says Jami Hope of Sonoma County.
"I took the Johnson & Johnson about three days ago. It leaves a little soreness in your arm, but I'm happy that I took it," says Derrick Black, who was visiting San Francisco from North Dakota Sunday.
"It feels good to be back outside having an oyster y'all. It feels real good to be back outside man," says Anderson.
Dr. Chin-Hong says that while the news right now is good in San Francisco, we can't let our guard down, especially as more people are traveling to cities with higher case loads and countries with dangerous variants.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic